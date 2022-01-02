The different scenarios are studied. Legal doubts also in the government on the prohibition for professionals to take the field without a reinforced green pass

Calcium, covid and vaccines. There are still many problems to be solved after the latest decrees and solutions are being studied for the various possible scenarios. For some of these, the government is ready to consider exceptions. For example for international cups: as known not all countries require vaccination and the Italians still engaged between Champions (Inter and Juve), Europa League (Naples, Atalanta and Lazio) and Conference (Rome) may have to host teams with no vax players. The latest decree, as known, prohibits team sports (even outdoors) to those who do not have a reinforced green pass (i.e. the one from vaccine or recovery), therefore problems with foreign clubs could arise on paper. However, the government has already considered resolving this type of issue when the new guidelines for sporting practice will be defined, expected in any case after the CDM of 5 January.

OTHER VACCINES – Evaluations that will also be made for the players (not a few) who do not have a reinforced green pass because they have received a vaccine not currently recognized in Italy, such as the Chinese one or Sputnik. Also in this case there are no preclusions to exceptions.

SHADOW ZONES – In fact, the intention remains that of vaccinating as many people as possible, without exception not even for the players of the top league who, as the Undersecretary for Health Costa also said, “can be an example for the rest of the population”. There is a though. Although the decree is declined on activity (outdoor team sports), some gray areas remain as regards professionals. The government has been invited by many to reflect on the legal aspect of the case: since the players (from Serie A to C, as well as the basketball players of A) are professionals, they should be protected in carrying out their activities like other workers , for which (except for some categories specified by decree such as health personnel and teachers) the basic green pass is sufficient. The doubt could be resolved shortly, on January 5, when the Council of Ministers will evaluate the vaccination obligation for all workers. In the meantime, the club and federation continue to invite players to reflect on the vaccine: many have been convinced, the thorniest cases should now be about ten.

