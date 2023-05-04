The Monza footballer Armando Izzo was sentenced to 5 years’ imprisonment by the sixth criminal section of the Court of Naples for external competition in a Camorra association and sports fraud. Izzo’s involvement in the trial resulting from the DDA’s investigation into the Vanella Grassi camorra clan concerned alleged cases of match-fixing, dating back to the 2013-2014 Serie B championship when Izzo played for Avellino. Izzo was convicted of the count relating to the Modena-Avellino match and acquitted of the count relating to the Avellino-Reggina match. The prosecutor of the Neapolitan Dda Maurizio De Marco had asked for 4 years and 10 months in prison for Izzo. Izzo’s lawyers, Rino Nugnes and Stefano Montone, announced the appeal of the sentence.