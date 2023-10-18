Genoa – Nicolò Fagiolibanned for football betting, needed money to pay gambling debts and revealed he had received loans from teammates Cats and Dragusinwith both unaware of Fagioli’s gambling addiction and to whom Fagioli himself allegedly told that he needed money to pay for some watches.

This is what is transpiring in recent hours from the betting investigation that is shaking the world of football.

Dragusin, now at Genoa, and Fagioli were teammates in the Juventus youth team. His agent, Florin Maneaconfirmed: “I spoke with Radu. He told me that a year and a half ago gave him 40 thousand euros. She asked for the money to buy a watch and hasn’t given it back yet”, Manea specified, while Dragusin’s mother, Svetlana, spoke in some Romanian newspapers to defend her son, who was involved in the Fagioli affair despite her.

“Radu just lent him some money – she said – They were teammates in the Primavera. Honestly, I’m so indignant that I can’t find the words. You can’t throw mud at a 21 year old, who is the most representative Romanian footballer at international level. He worked so hard to get to where he is now, he never bet on him in his life.”