Calciopoli, the Council of State rejects Juventus’ appeal: the 2006 Scudetto remains with Inter

New rejection for Juventus. The Council of State has rejected Juventus’ appeal for the assignment of the 2006 Scudetto to Inter, putting an end to the controversy arising from Calciopoli.

The disputed provision dates back to July 2006, when the extraordinary commissioner of the Football Federation, Guido Rossi, awarded Inter the title of champion of Italy, which remained vacant after the decisions of the sports justice for the Calciopoli scandal.

The Juventus club had appealed against the Figc, Inter and Coni, all of which were brought before the court. Last year, the first section of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court (TAR) also ruled on the point, which issued the sentence that Juve have tried in vain to reform.

In 2011 the FIGC council had rejected the request for self-defense revocation, presented by Juve, of Guido Rossi’s decision, and in the same year the Tnas had declared itself incompetent to intervene. In 2019, the Guarantee Panel had declared the Juve appeal inadmissible, as well as the Lazio TAR in 2022.