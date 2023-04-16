“I brought the voices of who’s intercepted, what they’re saying. Of 170,000 interceptions, only 25 concerned Juventus”. They are the words of Luciano Moggi, former general manager of Juventus, to Reports. Tomorrow, April 17, the RaiTre broadcast focuses on the Calciopoli scandal, which shook Italian football in 2006. Juventus was relegated to Serie B and deprived of 2 championships by sporting trials.

The previews of the episode are already being discussed on the net, in particular an interception between the referee Massimo De Santis and the former designator Paolo Bergamo. The phone call dates back to 20 April 2005 after the Juventus-Inter match, won 1-0 by the Nerazzurri with a goal from Cruz and directed by De Santis, “Anyway Paolo, the important thing is that this one went well, otherwise you know that mess what happened”, the words of the match director, condemned by the sports justice because he was linked to the ‘system’ branded Moggi and Juventus.