The first team from the capital after Provedel would like to put the icing on the cake. We always work on Emerson, but we need Hysaj’s release

Commander Maurizio Sarri’s team works compactly towards the first meeting which will be at the Olympic stadium against Bologna. As the hours go by, however, they try to make a last gift to the former Napoli and Empoli coach. The chosen name plays on the band and would be a real upgrade important on the left, we are talking about Emerson Palmieri. Lazio tries in every way to get closer to the Italian of Brazilian origins, but for the moment the negotiation remains complicated. We need and need to find a solution and we must do it as soon as possible, even if we already know what it could be the only feasible and passable track.

To be able to sink the blow you need without a doubt the sale of an outsider and the chosen is Elseid Hysaj. Only after his farewell could he sink the blow and try to find an agreement with Chelsea. At the moment, however, there do not seem to be any serious offers for the team from the capital and consequently the market is almost blocked. Time is running out and this exchange of interpreters on the band seems to be more and more complicated. The five million required by Lotito seem to be excessive to say the least and consequently the solution continues to get complicated. See also Cali sinks in the League: results and positions of date 7

The only positive side for the company could be the extreme competition it would find left back on the wing today at Chelsea. Consequently, a solution could be sought and meet the demands of Lazio, given that the player continues not to be at the center of the project. In the coming days there may be some news, but the diktat (for the moment) continues to be clear. Unless the club manages to place the Albanian full-back, the purchase of a new lateral capable of making a difference it is almost impossible.

August 7, 2022 (change August 7, 2022 | 17:31)

