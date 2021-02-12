The Spezia is already American. The Calcio club, after months of negotiations and days of waiting, announced this afternoon that the entity passed from the hands of Gabriele Volpi to those of Robert Platek, whose family was excited: “We are very happy. Serie A is the elite and we share with Spezia the same values ​​of our family: work and humility“According to ‘La Repubblica’, the operation,” personal investment of the family “cost little more than 20 million euros.

Volpi, for his part, left Spezia after 13 years. He started in Serie D after bankruptcy, and in four years he managed to return to Serie B. A year ago, in addition, came the legendary first promotion to Serie A. Platek, co-founder of the ‘MSD Capital’ fund, already owned two European clubs: Casa Pia, from the Portuguese second division, and the Danish Sonderjyske Foodbold. With Spezia, then, there are already six Calcio teams with American owners.

To Rome, which started in 2011 with Gave Benedetto (and went through James Pallotta and Dan Friedkin), joined the Bologna by Joey Saputo, Rocco Commisso’s Fiorentina, Kyle Krause’s Parma and Elliott’s Milan from the fund.