WORLD: What exactly leads to a calcareous shoulder?

Rainer Berthold: Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly yet. There are various assumptions about the causes: stress, diet, overload, accidents, local circulatory disorders. The supraspinatus tendon, which is used to spread the arm, is mostly affected.

WORLD: And how exactly does one, as a doctor, secure the diagnosis of “calcified shoulder”?

Berthold: The standard diagnosis consists of ultrasound and x-ray images. This also excludes most of the other shoulder diseases. If you have unclear shoulder pain, you should do an ultrasound first anyway. The advantage of the ultrasound examination of a calcareous shoulder is that you can see the permeability of the calcium deposit for sound waves and, on the other hand, determine the exact position in three dimensions. If you can see the bone surface through the calcium, shock wave therapy doesn’t always make sense. If, however, there is a sound shadow under the calcification, i.e. if the lime reflects sound waves, shock waves are often successful.