The Local Police of Calasparra arrested a man this past Sunday when he was perpetrating a robbery inside a house located on the outskirts of the town. The events occurred around ten o’clock in the morning, when the agents received a telephone call in which they were alerted to the damage caused to the window of a house, which raised the suspicion that a robbery was taking place.

Several police units traveled to the place and upon arrival they observed that both the door and the window of the house had been forced, so the agents entered the house. Upon entering and after inspecting the house, the police observed that in certain places there were blood stains and that it had been spilled down the stairs that led to an upper floor.

Following the trail, the agents reached the second floor, where they surprised, in hiding, the alleged perpetrator. The detainee is a 30-year-old man who has various antecedents, and who has passed to the disposition of the Caravaca Court of Instruction through the Civil Guard of the town.