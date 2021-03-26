In order to make Peruvian salsa known to the whole world, the new musical proposal Calango Orchestra premiered on March 12 his second song entitled “Skill”, In collaboration with the singer Lite Alburqueque, former member of the well-known cumbia group Alma Bella.

The orchestra led by Dani Peña and Guillermo Arias released this original Brazilian song of the sertanejo genre in a salsa version. The most recent work of the orchestra can be found on various platforms and on YouTube, where it has received good comments from users.

“Good song. I come for the recommendation of TikTok “,” Excellent musical theme, very well choreographed and a singer with a very unique voice, “Congratulations Calango Orchestra. What a good production“,” This song makes you dance “,” Very good collaboration and sound “,” You can see the excellent work they have done “,” More songs like this, please “,” I was stuck with the music “, are some of the messages that the cluster received.

“Skill”, A song that tells a fresh and seductive story, was recorded and mixed at the Essential Estudio by Peke Vega. Among the main musicians who participated in the song are the Brazilian percussionist Marcelo Oliveira and renowned musicians such as Paúl Estrada and Eugenio Rodríguez.

“I am very happy to be able to share this topic with my friends from @ calango.orquesta. Always accompanied by wonderful people and great talents at the same time, “he wrote. Lite Albuqueque on your Instagram profile.

It is worth mentioning that Calango Orquesta is a group made up of Peruvian musicians, and it already has several songs in production to give us as gifts throughout 2021 with renowned local artists.

Salsa, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.