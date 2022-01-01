He doesn’t want to miss a day of work. Which in his case is the bicycle. Sonny Colbrelli, 31, European champion and Paris-Roubaix winner, knows very well that everyone is waiting for him to confirm these results. And then the Brescian from Bahrain Victorious gives in: he rented an apartment in a residence with hotel service and shared it with his friend from Brescia Jakub Mareczko, 27, in 2022 teammate of Van der Poel at Alpecin. Well, the menu in the saddle is tough, also thanks to the almost 30 degrees.

Dinner

–

Colbrelli explains: “On December 31 I worked six hours, today on New Year’s Eve four and a half, and on Sunday it will still be six or six and a half. Then Monday rest day and January 4, Tuesday, still five hours. The last ones here in the Canaries, because then I go back to Italy. One day at home, and on January 6th again away in Spain, in the Calpe area, with the team ”. And the New Year’s Eve dinner? “We made two salmon steaks, some vegetables, then I made the sautéed squid with cherry tomatoes, white wine and some shrimp. And then we reserved a bottle of Champagne just to celebrate and be in harmony “. Colbrelli will open the season on Saturday 26 February in Belgium at Omloop Nieuwsblad. The first big goal was Milan-Sanremo, on Saturday 19 March.