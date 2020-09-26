For the institution, the decree does not prevent associations “from carrying out their missions in the immediate vicinity of the city center”. The state justified this ban by disturbing public order.

The Council of State refused, Friday, September 25, to suspend the prefectural decree prohibiting associations from the distribution of food and drinks to migrants in the center of Calais, the institution said in a statement. Seized urgently, the highest administrative court “notes that this ban does not prevent associations from carrying out their missions in the immediate vicinity of the city center” and “the prohibition of distribution is strictly limited to areas defined by the prefect”, according to this press release.

The summary judge observes “that the State has set up, in the east of the city, water points and toilets, and proceeds, through the association La vie active, to the distribution of drinks and food” but also that the ban pronounced “does not deprive the associations of the possibility of carrying out their mission, outside the zone prohibited by the decree, including near the places where migrants live”.

The prohibition can in no case be applied by the police forces beyond the defined perimeter.The state Councilin a press release

“Under these conditions, the judge of the Council of State, who did not rule on the justified and proportionate nature of the ban, considered that there was no urgency to order, in the 48-hour period provided for in summary proceedings, the suspension of the prefectural decree “, explains the Council of State.

The State services, which estimate at a thousand the number of migrants present in Calais and the surroundings, hoping to reach England, justify this ban by disturbing public order and the fact that these distributions would not allow good compliance with social distancing measures.

On Friday, four deputies from La France insoumise carried out a symbolic action by bringing packed lunches to migrants. Sixty-eight associations also called for demonstrations on Saturday for the “rights of exiled persons” in Calais. Thursday, Defender of Rights Claire Hédon denounced the “degrading and inhuman” living conditions of migrants in Calais.