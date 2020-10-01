Seized by a dozen associations scandalized by the initial decree of September 10, the administrative court of Lille and the Council of State respectively refused on September 22 and 25 to suspend this decision, which will even be extended until the 19 October.

Associations not mandated by the State still cannot distribute meals to migrants gathered in Calais. On Wednesday September 30, the Pas-de-Calais prefecture extended and extended this ban, considering that it has “made it possible to reduce disturbances to public order”. This new prefectural decree comes into force Thursday until Monday, October 19 and includes new areas, said the prefecture in a press release, based on two court decisions favorable to the state authorities.

Seized urgently by a dozen associations scandalized by the initial decree of September 10, the administrative court of Lille and the Council of State respectively refused on September 22 and 25 to suspend this decision.

Insofar as La Vie Active, mandated by the State, distributes “2,402 per day” and that other associations “have moved a few hundred meters” but continue to make their distributions, the administrative court considered that “This situation does not characterize unworthy living conditions such as to justify the emergency suspension”.

On Saturday, some 250 activists from associations and migrants demonstrated in Calais to denounce the living conditions of the latter and the ban on distributing meals to them in the city center.

Calais is a privileged passage point for migrants due to its proximity to the British coast. In search of a better life, fleeing unrest in their country for some, these migrants – currently mainly Iranians, Iraqis, Afghans, Sudanese and Eritreans – gather in this city to try to reach England illegally. Tuesday morning, the police dismantled a camp there, where about 800 migrants lived, the largest operation of this type since the evacuation of the “Jungle” in 2016. State services estimated the number of migrants living in Calais at 1,000, associations at 1,500.