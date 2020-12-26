It was a horn concert that sounded Friday, November 25 at the port of Calais (Pas-de-Calais), while the truck drivers, some of them stuck for five days in Dover (England), were finally able to disembark in France . “I spent three days waiting without a toilet at an airport with no food, I was only able to eat on the second day. I’m happy I’m finally going home“Says a German driver. Many truck drivers who spent Christmas in their truck can finally return home. Cross-Channel traffic has resumed and the port of Calais, traditionally closed at Christmas, has opened exceptionally.

Friday, December 24, 1,000 people were repatriated via the port. “The boats are finally completely full, so we expect to see 2,000 to 2,500 trucks going today.“, explains Jean-Marc Puissesseau, president of the Boulogne-Calais port. On the other side of the Channel, 25 firefighters from Nord-Pas-de-Calais and 1,000 soldiers are mobilized to carry out the Covid-19 tests on truck drivers, compulsory to travel to French territory.