The police jumped into the water to avoid wasting a younger Iranian migrant who had fallen into the water, earlier than bringing two boats again to the seashore. The officers, in a state of hypothermia, have been hospitalized, as was the younger migrant.

About fifty migrants have been rescued on Friday September 11 by police within the Channel off Calais (Pas-de-Calais), experiences France Blue North. On board two boats, the migrants tried to succeed in Nice Britain by sea. However round 5 a.m., a border police patrol, stationed on the Chemin des Dunes in Calais, noticed them as being in issue. .

The police noticed a primary boat that had simply set out. The officers jumped into the water to convey again to the seashore a migrant who had fallen from the boat. They received again into the water to rescue a second boat 800 meters away. They have been capable of convey again the boat and its thirty passengers.

The law enforcement officials in a state of hypothermia have been taken care of by the firefighters and transported to the Calais hospital middle. The younger Iranian migrant saved from drowning can also be hospitalized.