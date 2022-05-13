The attacker: “I support Napoli, even if I have good memories of Ferraris. Salernitana launched, but football is full of surprises “

Genoa – In Naples he was the protagonist of two promotions (from C to B and from B to A), at Genoa he left his mark with a goal in the derby and another in Naples with a splendid free-kick to equalize Higuain’s goal. Emanuele Calaiò is a double ex of the match that will be played tomorrow at the “Maradona” stadium.

