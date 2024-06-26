Riccardo Calafiori, new Nesta of Italy at Euro 2024 and of Bologna. What a regret for Roma

Only a year ago Riccardo Calafiori was purchased in the final hours of the transfer market from Bologna for 4 million euros plus bonuses from Basel – who in turn had taken it in 2022 for just 1.5 million euros (and 40% of a future resale) from Rome (he was Roman and grew up in the Giallorossi youth sector where he arrived when he was just 8 years old). And there are many fans of the Roman team who today regret that sale.

A quality strike from Bologna, one of many in his career, signed by Giovanni Sartori. A purchase which, however, had gone almost unnoticed among thousands and thousands of negotiations, rumours, indiscretions of those hours, for a player who theoretically seems destined to occupy the left wing (as a full-back) and who instead, after Jhon Lucumí’s injury, he was used continuously by Thiago Motta as a central defender (a role he had already tried with Basel). With extraordinary results. From there begins a climb that brings the former promise to Roma’s youth team (whose growth was slowed down by the rupture of his ligaments in 2018: a year’s stop) until Luciano Spalletti was called up for the European Championships.

And, also thanks to the unavailability of Inter player Francesco Acerbi (withdrawal on the eve of the event), here is the promotion to starter with three matches in crescendo. Excellent against Albania (despite the mistake at the end, with Donnarumma saving the goal), Spain also did well despite the unfortunate own goal, superb in the 1-1 Italy-Croatia draw, where they showed off a performance of personality behind and also in the build-up phase. The icing on the cake was the personal initiative with which he split the Croatian defence, paving the way for Mattia Zaccagni for the ‘Del Piero’ goal which gave the Azzurri qualification (round of 16 on Saturday 29 June against Switzerland in Berlin, in case of progressing to the round perhaps England will reach the quarterfinals).

The only flaw for him and for Italy will be his absence: the warning in the match against Modric and his teammates will cost Riccardo Calafiori the disqualification. Who in his place? The favorite seems to be Alessandro Buongiornojewel of Urbano Cairo’s Turin (Gianluca Mancini, center back of Roma the alternativeit is more difficult to think about the use of the Juventus player Gatti). But Spalletti will still have a few days to think about the best solution.



Meanwhile, Bologna is enjoying the new golden boy of Italian football who could also become king of the summer transfer market. Rumors have been circulating for weeks about the interest of the new Juventus branded Thiago Motta. But be careful, because snatching him from Joey Saputo’s club will be anything but simple (even more so if Joshua Zirkzee were to leave, even if everything is at a standstill on this front with Milan-Manchester United on the horizon).

Also because, the market value of the 22-year-old Riccardo Calafiori is growing. The Bolognese club values ​​him at least 40 million euros (it should not be forgotten that just under half of any proceeds will go into Basel’s coffers) and the valuation looks set to rise. The Bayern Monaco he asked for information, the Manchester City Guardiola is following him. After Euro 2024, it could be a very hot summer for the Italian defender who by now many consider him the heir of Alessandro Nesta…