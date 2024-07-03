Transfer Market, Calafiori-Arsenal: Super Offer to Bologna

The Juventus hypothesis fades hour after hour, the arrival in the Premier League is increasingly concrete: Riccardo Calafiori is one step away from saying goodbye to Bologna and Serie AThe defender, fresh from an excellent European Championship with the Italy shirt (which follows a great season with the rossoblu), is approaching the London ‘Gunners’: destination ArsenalThe English club has presented an offer of 47 million, very close to the price set by the Bologna club (around 50, with 40% of the sale going to Basel, from where he arrived in the shadow of the Two Towers a year ago for 4 million). Other top clubs such as PSG and Chelsea are also on the trail of Calafiori, but barring any last-minute relaunches, the feeling is that Arsenal could close the deal in the next few days.



Calfiori-Arsenal and Kiwior-Juventus, the transfer market plot

“We will try to keep Calafiori. If important requests arrive we will have to think about it, I’m not saying we will give him because the president has exposed himself by saying he wants to keep the whole team, but we will certainly make some evaluations”, said a few days ago the head of the technical area of ​​Bologna, Giovanni Sartori. But the Gunners’ pressing now seems close to hitting the mark. And the arrival of the Italian defender at Arsenal could open the way to the sale of Polish centre-back Jakub Kiwior: Juventus are interested in the former Spezia player (in the season with Thiago Motta on the bench) (as well as Milan’s more veiled interest).

