The Giallorossi full-back of the Under 21 team: “Mourinho always knows the right word to use. Spinazzola is one of the best in the world”

Riccardo Calafiori is part of the players of the Rome engaged with the national teams. The Giallorossi full-back has been back for some time to be part of the tour of the Under 21 thanks to the minutes and growth with Mourinho. There will be in front of the Azzurrini Bosnia And Sweden for qualifications a Euro 2023:“They are two games of a higher level than the first two that we have already played this year. The more we go on and the higher the level, we must be ready. Surely our goal is to score six points.”.

Riccardo spoke to the microphones of ‘Rai Sport’ Calafiori:“Be part of theUnder 21 it is certainly a great emotion, a great goal that I had set myself previously. For now I am part of this group, we hope to move forward and grow all together. We are united, we all love each other so we must try to transfer this union to the pitch, the matches will certainly help us. “. On Tonali:“He is doing really well, it is perhaps his best season. I try to bring my experience that I have had with Mourinho also here in National. It can be a good showcase because I have been playing more lately, but for those who don’t play in the club it is important to be seen ready and to show everyone their quality. L’Under 21 also serves this “.

Calafiori also spoke of Rome and his Giallorossi goals: “My dream has always been to stay with Roma as much as possible. Also in this case I am happy to be part of this group, it has been my dream since I have been child. There has been some hitch (accidents, ndc),but it served and strengthened me, in the end. It’s behind me now, I don’t think about it anymore. Mourinho? This is my second season as a professional in football that matters. At 19, having someone like Mourinho is great finish line, and it definitely encourages you to do better and better. On this he is one of the best, on a psychological level he always knows the right word to use when he has to compliment you. When you are wrong he puts the right pressure on you, in my opinion I’m growing a lot from a character point of view but also on the pitch because he really is one of the best. At first he still had to know me, so I had to show him what player I was and what kind of man I was. Surely now I feel very much the trust of him, of his staff and of the company. We continue like this and we hope to do well “.

Finally on Spinazzola:“He is first of all a friend and a very easygoing person, very good and very nice. He is always ready to give me advice and to help me, and then of course he is an idol because as we saw even in the last European he was in an incredible form and in my opinion it is one of the strongest bass outsiders in the world, in Europe at least. Now he seems unattainable because he is ten years older than me, he has another experience and another value, but surely this spurs me to improve “.