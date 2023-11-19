runs, runs, crosses, an active participation in four of the seven Under 21 goals against San Marino and a commitment to Ireland on the horizon. Riccardo Calafiori is developing well: first at Basel and now at Bologna he is learning to play as a central defender, with Nunziata he has found his old role again. Exhibiting a performance of the highest level. “In the end it’s what I’m used to doing. In recent months I’ve played central for Bologna but I still remember how to do it. I think I played a very good game, even if the opponent wasn’t of the highest level.”