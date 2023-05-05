Calabria, the collapsed viaduct arouses suspicion: the prosecutor opens the investigation
There Castrovillari prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation file to investigate the responsibilities behind the collapse which involved – Wednesday 3 May – part of the viaduct on the 177 Sila-Mare state road in the stretch that connects the municipality of Longobucco to the Ionian coast. Apparently, it was the inclination of a pylon that caused the failure; as a result, the closure of the road – only an hour earlier – was providential because the danger of casualties was avoided.
More than the fact itself, that – after the tragedy of Morandi bridge in Genoa – unfortunately it no longer arouses great confusion, it is above all the background of the viaductcontemplating a collapse after just nine years. Affaritaliani he wanted to dissect the story interviewing the mayor of Longobucco, Giovanni Pirillo to pit the more “controversial” aspects of the story.
