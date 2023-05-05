Calabria, the collapsed viaduct arouses suspicion: the prosecutor opens the investigation

There Castrovillari prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation file to investigate the responsibilities behind the collapse which involved – Wednesday 3 May – part of the viaduct on the 177 Sila-Mare state road in the stretch that connects the municipality of Longobucco to the Ionian coast. Apparently, it was the inclination of a pylon that caused the failure; as a result, the closure of the road – only an hour earlier – was providential because the danger of casualties was avoided.

More than the fact itself, that – after the tragedy of Morandi bridge in Genoa – unfortunately it no longer arouses great confusion, it is above all the background of the viaductcontemplating a collapse after just nine years. Affaritaliani he wanted to dissect the story interviewing the mayor of Longobucco, Giovanni Pirillo to pit the more “controversial” aspects of the story.

Subscribe to the newsletter

