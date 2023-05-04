Calabria viaduct collapse, it was a gamble to do a work of this type. Yet it was done

Always building, even along the river bed, as in the best Italian fairy tales.

“L’avia ditt’ji, minkia!” (I told you so!), exclaims a Calabrian boy while someone resumes the Sila-Mare bridge collapse. As for an inexorably expected explosion, the voice is vaguely amused. “Because here a drama turns into a joke”he tells Affaritaliani Francesco, a resident of the area, embittered: “We knew that sooner or later it would collapse. There could have been a massacre, avoided by coincidence”.

That section was closed to traffic a few hours before the collapse, due to the partial collapse of a retaining wall which alerted the Anas staff who manage the road.

There is actually a lot of fear among people. The Sila-Mare, a viaduct under construction since the 1990s which connects Longobucco (Cosenza), a small town of almost 2900 inhabitants at an altitude of 780 meters with the seaside towns, also cost several million euros. From the pictures you can see that it is built along the river. The pylons do not connect the banks of the stream, i.e. they are not outside it but appear inside it.

Not convinced, we called the mayor of Longobucco, John Pirillo.

Mayor, do I understand correctly? The viaduct was built on the bed of a river?

“Well yes! Yes!”in a disconsolate voice, “he succumbed on the river bed”.

Can you explain me better? We did not understand the meaning of such an intervention. How was it born?

“The road was designed by order of the mountain communityfinished almost nine years ago when it was inaugurated”.

