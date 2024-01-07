The four victims of yesterday's dramatic accident on the Jonica state road were all traveling in the same car: they were between 19 and 35 years old

There are four victims in the tragic road accident that occurred yesterday in Calabria, more precisely on state road 106, called 'Jonica', in the Calalunga – Pietragrande stretch. A devastating head-on between two cars. The people who lost their lives, aged between 19 and 35, were all traveling in the same one, a Fiat Panda. The driver of the other car was seriously injured.

Another massacre on Italian roads, which this time caused four victims and one seriously injured person.

The accident occurred in Calabriaon the Jonica state road 106more precisely in the Calalunga – Pietragrande stretch, and involved two cars, a Fiat Panda and a Fiat Idea.

The first, the Panda, was traveling towards Reggio Calabria. They traveled on it four peopleaged between 19 and 35 years old. The other car, the Idea, was traveling north and was driven by a 52 year old manwho was alone.

According to what emerged, the two cars collided frontally and very violently, both ending up completely destroyed.

When the rescuers arrived they found a horrifying scene. Unfortunately, for all Boys who travelled on the Panda there wasn't nothing to do.

They were called Antonella Romeoaged 19, Elisa Pelle25, Domenico Romeoof 28, and Teresa Giorgiaged 35. They were all originally and residents of San Luca nel Reggino.

The 52 years old driving the other car, remained badly injured, he was instead transported to the nearest hospital for the necessary treatment. An alcohol test was also carried out on him, the results of which were not made public.

Condolence and anger for the four victims of the accident

Yet another accident on the Ionian state road still raises controversy over the safety of that stretch of road, too often the scene of tragedies. The institutions also spoke on this topic and to show closeness to the relatives of the victims.

Roberto Occhiutopresident of the Region, said: