Tragedy of migrants in Calabria, in front of a beach in the Crotone area: 40 bodies, including many children, were recovered by the Port Authority and the Guardia di Finanza, who intervened to rescue the vessel in difficulty. The boat, which probably carried over 100 people arriving from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, could do nothing against the highly agitated sea of ​​these hours and crashed against the rocks a few meters from the coast of Steccato di Cutro. Fifty migrants were rescued.

As mentioned, there are at least 30 dead, but the toll could get worse. At the moment there are about fifty people rescued while the search for other survivors continues. Police and Carabinieri men also rushed to the scene, as well as Red Cross personnel. Some of the survivors would have reached the coast by their own means.

Updating