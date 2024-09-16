Home World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Press Split

A hiker in southern Italy was unexpectedly bitten by a hell viper. A quick response was required, and even experts were called in to help.

Munich – Many people go on holiday to the south of Italy, especially to the picturesque coast of Calabria. But the Sila Mountains also offer a welcome change from everyday life, as long as you don’t come across a hell adder. The Sila National Park, which lies in the heart of Calabria, is a popular destination for hikes along mountain lakes, over hills and through forests. It is not without reason that the park is nicknamed the “Green Lung of Calabria”, but dangerous animals also live here, as one hiker found out the hard way.

In the Sila National Park in Italy: Hiker bitten by a hell viper – at first he thought it was harmless

For German travellers, the national park is best reached via Lamezia Terme Airport, which welcomes numerous beach holidaymakers in southern Italy every year. The mountains there reach heights of almost 2000 metres – and at an altitude of 1400 metres, a hiker was seriously injured, as South Tyrol News reported. The man noticed a tingling sensation in his calf during his tour. In northern Italy, a mayor also warned of a plague of snakes, and at a tourist lake in South Tyrol, the number of snakes increases “every year”.

A hell adder bit a hiker in the Sila National Park in Calabria, who immediately needed the antidote. © Imago / Imagebroker / giovannini

What turned out to be a bite from a black snake soon led to burning pain. According to the portal, the man initially thought it was a “black snake”, a harmless snake. But in the emergency room he experienced a shock and the doctors were surprised. An expert had to be called in. It turned out that the man had been bitten by a hell viper.

Hiker out of danger after being admitted to the emergency room – Italians call it a “unique case”

The man was immediately given an antidote and had to stay in the hospital for observation. The hiker is also said to be out of danger. The portal ecodellojonio.it describes the incident as a “unique case”. According to the expert Gianluca Congi, who works with professionals in the field, the type of injury is reminiscent of the snake formerly called the “Black Sila Viper”. It is pointed out that hikers should be careful where they step or what they touch.

Hell Viper The Hell’s Adder is a single-coloured viper. The black animal, which is said to have been the same colour in Sila National Park, is more common in mountainous areas. The melanistic colouring is due to heredity or external influences such as sunlight, humidity or temperatures. Adders are considered to be very shy and they only bite when they feel extremely threatened. It is rare for a person to die from a poisonous bite from a snake, as the dose is too small. But in Germany too, an 81-year-old woman died on the island of Rügen in 2004 after being bitten by a snake.

Poisonous snakes can be found not only in southern Italy, but also at Lake Garda, one of the most popular destinations for southern Germans. (ank)