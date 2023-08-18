Four children in an inflatable canoe were rescued by a firefighter and his rescue dog. It happened in the Catanzaro area where the Firefighter of the Provincial Command of Catanzaro and Volunteer of the Nucleo Cinofili Anpas Croce Verde Catanzaro Giancarlo Silipo intervened with his respective Operational Rescue Dog Unit to recover the 4 children who on a canoe with inflatable following , while playing, they escaped the control of their respective parents, and not knowing in any way how to handle their respective oars, they have strayed far from safe waters. “Understanding the very high difficulties and the dangerous situation that had arisen, the parents promptly rushed to ask for help from the Rescue Dog Unit Giancarlo and the dog Mae, who at that moment was in the respective fixed position of the Establishment Reference seaside resort for the recovery of their children”, explains Silipo.

The Anpas Croce Verde Catanzaro Operational Rescue Dog Unit promptly dived into the water for the recovery of the 4 children in a situation of safety for the latter, once reassured, calmed down and made to remain above the means as the themselves were in a state of total panic and not only that, the operational CU hooking both the canoe and the inflatable with the 4 children on board to the dog, the operational duo Giancarlo and the dog Mae respectively brought them back to shore, returning them to the their respective parents, parents who in turn reassured and reassured them.

Once all the ritual procedures were completed, the respective families and parents of the four children thanked the UC for everything they had done, but the Operational Rescue UC told them that neither they nor all people will have to thank them, as they do all this to have nothing in return, as Giancarlo and MAE will never have anything for themselves, but will always have a love and an immense heart to share together with all the people who will be lucky enough to cross them on the street .