Good news finally arrives from Milanello. Pioli lost Tomori against Lazio (at a high risk also for the derby), but for Sassuolo – on Sunday at the San Siro, at 12.30 – he recovers three players. If yesterday Ballo-Touré, back from surgery on his right shoulder at the beginning of January, had returned to teamwork, today both Hernandez and Calabria did it.

Budget weight

—

The Rossoneri coach therefore finds both starting full-backs, who with all certainty will be lined up as starters against the Emilians. Hernandez had been blocked by a muscle problem on the eve of Lazio, while the captain had received a kick from Basic in the final at the Olimpico. Four players therefore remain in the pits: Maignan, Florenzi, Tomori and Ibra. If the infirmary starts to smile, the same cannot be said for the outgoing market: in the end Bakayoko did not find an agreement with Montella’s Adana Demirspor (an agreement that in recent days seemed practically a done deal) and therefore, unless another lead emerges in these very last days of negotiations, he is destined to remain at Milanello. The club was confident in his departure both because the Frenchman is out of the tactical project and because his signing will weigh more than 2.5 million gross on the budget.