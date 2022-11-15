Calabria, Giuseppe Scopelliti “baby” retired. The case explodes

Joseph Scopelliti joined that small number of pre-retirees. The former governor of Calabria has obtained the green light to receive the annuity a only 55 years old. Technically, – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – pensions in Calabria start at the age of 60, but it is possible to ask for a first reduced allowance from the age of 55 onwards, “pursuant to the regulations established by regional law 3 of 1996”, thanks to which the allowance is “redetermined to the extent of 68% of the gross allowance of charge, with an additional 15% reduction due to early liquidation”. Calabria is the Region where everything is possible and where everything it is also perfectly legal.

It matters little if – the fact continues – in April 2018 the former mayor from Reggio Calabriafrom 2002 to 2010 it was condemned definitively for false to 4 years and 7 months in prison (the sentence has been completely expiated) in budget process of the Municipality. Sometimes they come back. And they do it with an annuity of 4,694 euros gross. The decision of the Region was published on November 7th in the official bulletin of the Region. Starting from 1 October 2022, the former president of the junta and former president of the Council will receive the pension for his 11 years, 2 months and 24 days spent in the palaces of Calabrian politics during the VI, VII and IX legislature. Scopelliti had applied to the Region on March 28, 2022.

Subscribe to the newsletter

