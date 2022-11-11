In a small town in Calabria, the drama of grandmother Rosa and the suicide of the man who was accused of having robbed and raped her

The 21-year-old Ivorian migrant accused of attempted robbery and sexual violence against an 88-year-old Calabrian woman committed suicide, grandmother Rosa di Stilo in the province of Reggio Calabria. An event of incredible brutality that happened about a month ago but which in the media did not have prominence beyond the Calabrian TV and newspapers. The case echoes the sensational double suicide of 64-year-old Roberto Zaccaria, and previously of 24-year-old Daniele, who committed suicide after realizing he had fallen into a trap.

According to the reconstruction of the television program Le Iene su Italia 1, the 64-year-old had pretended for a whole year the twenty-year-old Irene, in love with Daniele. The boy, having understood the deception, had taken his own life. Following the service of Le Iene which reconstructed the events Roberto, perhaps also suffering from some disturbance, he would have ended up in a sort of media pillory. Now the Forlì Prosecutor has opened an investigation to reconstruct the facts.

The Calabrian events that have had the same epilogue have instead followed one another in small municipalities far from the attention of the national media, but with a not so dissimilar ending. The attack on Stilo, just over 2000 souls in the province of Reggio Calabria, and the arrest of the man accused in Monasterace. In early October, a 21-year-old Ivorian sneaks into the house owned by the elderly pensioner Rosa, with the intention of carrying out a robbery.

The door is open as often happens in the small and very small Municipalities of the South where hospitality and tranquility are still a value. From the reconstruction of her old woman, the Ivorian allegedly attacked her, throwing her to the ground and then tying and gagging her, eventually committing sexual abuse on her. The drama would last about 2 hours. The man stole from the woman the gold he had in her house, the earrings, a watch and a chain with a pendant that contained the photo of her missing husband.

After the attack, the eighty-eight-year-old grandmother manages to crawl to a balcony of the house, free herself from the gag and adhesive tape, screaming for help to the neighbors. She immediately rescued, she is admitted to the Locri hospital for investigations but without encountering more serious dangers.

After a few hours, the Ivorian, who had fled, was arrested in Monasterace by the Compagnia dei Carabinieri of Roccella Jonica, framed by the surveillance cameras installed along the route and in operation at that moment. It is October 8th. The epilogue in the prison of Reggio Calabria a month later, on November 9th. The young man had arrived in Italy in early 2021 with a landing of migrants in the province of Ragusa.

Subscribe to the newsletter

