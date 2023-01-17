(Adnkronos) – Laura Calabresi, full professor of pharmacology at the Department of Pharmacological and Biomolecular Sciences of the University of Milan, spoke at the presentation of the results of the Racers study, with which Abionyx Pharma, a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies, it wanted to evaluate the efficacy of the new and innovative drug Cer-001 in the treatment of acute sepsis. Here are her words.

#Calabresi #Hdl #sepsis #covid #cardiovascular #diseases