A fiesta holiday in Palma (for Sant Joan), and the town hall has had to close access to Cala Major beach because the capacity has been reached.

This commonly happens at weekends, but on Thursday the public were being advised via social media that they would not be able to get onto the beach and that they should look for another beach.

The capacity limit is a maximum of 1,250 people to allow safe distance of 1.5 meters.