Juan Cala, Cádiz central defender, offered his assessment of his time at the club on Cádiz CF TV. The Lebrijano acknowledges being happy in the yellow team and dreams of ending his career in the Cadiz team. Cala analyzes the season with its ups and downs and affirms that the key to the team is in the union.

Equipment upgrades. “I think we are meeting the objective. If I look back, we all remember the league game against Osasuna, it seemed that we were already in the Second Division because they were superior. The comments about the team was that it was not valid for First. When things get complicated for us, we come together because we are a great family. We entered in one way, but overall we are fine ”.

The key, the union of wardrobe and club. “From the oldest of the place like Cifuentes, Garrido, José Mari, Salvi, the physios, the president or sports director, when someone new arrives they soak you in what Cádiz is, how it is played. Either you adapt to that club system that Cádiz has or you are lost and you will end up leaving the discipline. It’s good because we have our own identity, a very peculiar way of playing. When I arrived I did not understand many things that happen before a warm-up, before a game, not so much pressure is put on the team and the good vibes make us give the best of ourselves. That makes a great union. When someone has a hard time, you try to help them, they are not separated from the group. If he wants to receive a group, he is put into the group and he is helped. There are always conflicts in such a large group, but it has always been resolved well, supporting us. We put it in the herd to pull all together forward ”.

The adaptation to LaLiga Santander. “We have given a little twist to the game, we have looked for turns to adapt to the category without losing our essence. Next year we will find other difficulties if we continue in the First Division. He served us that stick against Osasuna because he gave us a reality check. There we knew that we had to adapt to the circumstances. The game against Athletic also served us as a blow so that we did not go wrong on the way ”.

Help from the locker room. “I have been very happy in Cádiz since I arrived. Like all of us who are here, I have also suffered personal changes and Cádiz has helped me, it has welcomed me as a family. Outside of football we have our personal problems, couples, children, relatives with some illness, separations, etc. Things happen like in any group, like any company. I have lived that part of this family. I have been very happy, I have lived through bad times and this group has helped me ”.

‘The fight is not negotiated ‘. “The coach got that phrase at a press conference and it is a DNA. In all teams there is a phrase that at some point was said and remains forever. Here it has been “The fight is not negotiated.” It is very clear when you arrive that nothing will be negotiated here at any time and you have to give 200% to be on the staff. It has penetrated very deep, it serves as our motto and it will continue for many years in Cádiz ”.

Role in wardrobe. “I am one more. I have tried to adapt to the philosophy that was here. I did not care what he knew. I wanted to respect everyone in the position and the years they have been here. If things are done one way, you don’t have to change them no matter how much you know. I am a very communicative person, very outgoing, I like to share my experience, tell me things, I try to help everyone who wants and I feel very loved in the locker room. I am the center of many jokes because I allow it, by putting jokes I am the center of others and you have to put up with them, of course ”.

Good communication to find solutions. “When there have been bad moments, it has provided tranquility and in others we have had to call to order. There have been moments during the season like after Athletic we met and each one gave their opinion. We were not being the Cádiz that we were and that remained here, it did not come out, it did not appear. We have returned to the Cádiz that we want. Everyone has an opinion of their own and we carry it into a common bag. We must have a balance of tranquility ”.

Stay in Cádiz. “Since I arrived I have fallen to my feet. When the signing was announced there were moments of doubt about my friendship with the president. The long duration of the contract too, it seemed like I was 35 but I was 29. In a Carranza Trophy, people saw that I was not coming to retire. When someone comes older it seems that they come to retire, but I wanted to show in the field that I came to contribute. I came to defend the shield of this club. Doubts were dispelled. I think there have been bad moments, but I don’t remember them either, I remember the great moments that I have lived in this club. I ascended, we are fulfilling the objective, I have scored a nice goal to remember. There have been bad games, but I think the balance is positive, I think. I am very happy with my performance here ”.

More than 50 games. “It is the second team with which I have played the most because being in so many teams I have not achieved so many games with the same club. I have been a footballer who has moved more than necessary and Cádiz is giving me that stability. Hopefully Cádiz will become the team where I have defended a shirt the most. As a boy you are always from a club, but then you become the team where you are happy. I didn’t know I was going to be so happy on this team. I always had sympathy for Cádiz, but it is impossible for me not to leave here without being from Cádiz. Someday I will have to retire, but I will feel like one more cadista because I have lived it from the inside. I hope the four years that I have left of football will be in the First Division and with Cádiz. Would be very happy”.

Alvaro Negredo. “When I met him at Sevilla I was much younger. Our careers have changed. I have more experience now and so does he. I was very excited to meet him again, that our essence has not changed, that we continue to put in a cane, but of course I did not put a lot of cane in him before because he was the captain of Sevilla. In the dressing room he did not oppose him, now I allow myself the luxury of messing with him because of the friendship we have. I was excited that our last years of football are being thrown out of football ”.

Alma and the entrepreneur Cala. “Starting at three in the afternoon, I have my office in Lebrija. Alma is a project that is going to be four years old. We named it after my daughter and it is a high-performance center. We have physio, paddle tennis, soccer, academies. It is a mastodon that we have created in Lebrija, it provides many jobs, moves different types of activities. Now we have had a hard time because of the pandemic, but we are trying to save all the jobs by reorganizing it to continue growing. Those we have chosen to work in addition to family are like relatives and have adapted well. A piece of the company is theirs. I will have unpleasant situations with workers, but for now I am very happy with everyone we have because it is difficult to lead a group of workers just as it is difficult to lead a group of people. I have my problems in the morning and in the afternoon, and also my satisfactions. Both jobs help me maintain a balance. People believe that one thing can entertain me from the other, but each world frees me from the other ”.

Alvaro Cervera. “I always tell the same thing. When I signed here, the coach left me a bit puzzled because when they introduced me to him he said “another central”, and I was left thinking that he did not love me. I was in Barbate, my father asked me and I told him that I thought I was going to play less than Benji’s substitute. The next day he didn’t even say good morning to me. He had not had good experiences with other older players who had come and he was in quarantine. Then he removed my quarantine and I already had a special relationship with him, just like he has with other players. When you remove the mask of serious, introvert, he is an endearing person. I’ve seen the change and he’s bringing it out a bit more because we need that touch of humor that he has. That way of saying things. It has its peculiarities that suit the wardrobe well. It gives freedom to the player within the order and that is why they live so well in this dressing room. There is a very good communion between the players and the coach ”.

The hobby. “Football belongs to the fans and whoever wants to sell the opposite is making a mistake. Football has improved professionally because it is much better organized, to César what belongs to César. Since LaLiga put its foot on the wall in terms of economic issues, everything is better organized and is being exploited better, whoever says otherwise is wrong or is lying. In First and Second, there are no longer strikes for non-payment. Now we have to act with Second B clubs. We must take care of the fans because football is theirs, their devotion is the engine of this sport. We need the fans. You have to listen to the people in the stands, I miss until they insult me ​​from the stands. Hopefully soon there will be people in the stands ”.

Message to the Cadistas. “Trust the team. There have been moments of doubt, but we always return, we always resurface. All of us who are part of this club defend the interests of Cádiz in the best and most honest way. There will be teams with higher quality, but as a group we are phenomena. We have achieved an impressive communion. Never doubt this group, which is going to meet the objective. Do not take into account external voices who have to live from criticism, who look at those of us in the field that we are going to defend Cádiz like nobody else, we are going to defend it as they did cheering in the stands. Doing so it is very difficult that the objective is not met ”.