The moment that many expected has arrived, for Juan Cala to speak publicly and give his version of the events that occurred last Sunday in Carranza during the Cádiz – Valencia. The Cádiz center-back was accused by Diakhaby for, allegedly, throwing a racist insult at him that the Frenchman claimed to be: “black shit.” Cala denies the facts just as the Valencian player has told them and, to this day, there is still no evidence to blame Cala. The match referee, Medié Jiménez, did not hear the alleged insult either.

The events took place on Sunday in Cádiz – Valencia when in minute 29 Cala and Diakhaby began to argue after the French fell on the cadista defender. In that discussion is when Diakhaby affirms that Cala called him “black shit”, but Cala insists that this is a lie and that he only said “Leave me alone” with fuss. Both face each other until Fali holds the Valencian player who was visibly outraged and receives the yellow card from the referee.

The Valencia players left the pitch in protest at the racist insult Diakhaby claimed to have received. The match was suspended for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, Cala insists that she was shocked by the situation that she claims to be a lie. The Cádiz central defender already denied it during the meeting to his surroundings, but today he insisted again that he never spoke the words that Diakhaby puts in his mouth.

That’s when Cala believes that a “circus” is formed and that everything would have been settled by talking to the referee: “I think what they’re looking for is my second card. When I try to calm him down by saying that I didn’t say anything. There are two victims here: a player who is accused and another who believes he is the victim of a racist insult. If they had let us both talk to the referee, everything would have been solved. All that was mounted afterwards is a circus. “

Cala acknowledges that he had a bad night on Sunday after what happened and without being able to give his explanations because he affirms, “My president recommends that no, that I have already been tried and that everything I say will be used against me. As soon as the game is over, I tell the president that I want to leave immediately. The next day too, he tells me to wait. I’m going out today because that’s when Cádiz tells me to go out and I’m an employee of the club. “

Cala defends his version of events to such an extent that he states that he will take legal action against the president of Valencia, Anil Murthy, and against “all the people who have tried to play with my honor. My lawyer is gathering information.” It also leaves open the possibility of denouncing Diakhaby, “that is taken by my lawyer. What I can say is that I will defend my honor.” In addition, he responds to the Frenchman’s video and ensures that, “If the name of the Cádiz player who said that I was going to go and apologize comes out, I will leave football,” he said.

At this point, Juan Cala sends a message to society and to all those who, according to him, have not respected his presumption of innocence: “I was climbing the walls. I wanted to get into all the radios and all the televisions. We should make ourselves look at the presumption of innocence in this country. It exists and is included in the Constitution. This looked like the West, they should look around a bit and consider the facts and the evidence. Nobody deserves this lynching and I hope it does not normalize. “

Regarding football and despite everything that is happening around him, Cala believes that it will not affect him when facing the next game: “I have had difficult days, but very calm because I am not what I was accused of. For the next game I will surely be prepared. I am looking forward to settling this issue here. That what remains, remains in the courts. “