Being a protagonist of two games, Cal Kestis has become one of the characters of Star Wars most acclaimed of recent years. While Respawn is already working on a new installment starring this Jedi, A report has indicated that we might soon see Kestis in a live action project.

According to DanielRPK, a film industry insider, Disney and Lucasfilms are reportedly working on a project in which Cal Kestis finally appears in live action. Unfortunately, there are no concrete details on this. It is unknown if Cameron Monaghan, who brings the character to life in the games, will be chosen to play the Jedi outside of Respawn’s world, although this is very likely the case.

Along with this, it is very likely that the live action project will take place during the time when the Empire rules the galaxy. While many would expect Kestis to be part of The Mandalorian & Groguor the second season of Ahsokathese stories take place after Return of the Jedi, so it would be a substantial leap from what we saw in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

In this way, we will probably see a series or movie that takes place before Survivoror even after this installment, preparing the public for the third part of the Star Wars Jedi trilogy, For its part, Disney and Lucasfilms have not confirmed or denied this information.so we can only wait to see what kind of plans the companies have for this character. In related news, Cal Kestis already has his own LEGO. Likewise, the third Star Wars Jedi game is already in development.

Author’s Note:

As much as I would like to see Kestis in a live-action project, especially considering Cameron Monaghan’s talent, this movie or series would have to come out after the third Star Wars Jedi game, since we’ll be seeing the Jedi in the second season of Ahsoka would completely remove the tension that Respawn’s next game will have.

Via: TheGamer