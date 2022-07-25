New Star Wars toys, including one for Respawn’s upcoming release Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, were unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

While this on its own is not all that newsworthy, what makes these upcoming releases by Hasbro more interesting is that they give us all a look at Cal Kestis’ new, and therefore older, image. This includes some impressively-manicured facial furniture.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor teaser.

Cal’s beard is groomed impeccably on the soon-to-be-released model, making me wonder how he got such a close shave. Perhaps he took cutthroat shaving to the extreme and used his lightsaber for the job? Who can say, but he has certainly grown up since the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

You can see the model, which also features BD-1, for yourself below (thanks, polygonal).



The Force is strong with this one.



Why yes, this is the droid you’re looking for.



Getting some Han Solo vibes from this pose.

This upcoming Cal Kestis action figure can be preorderd from Hasbro now and will cost you £16.99.

If you are keen to add some more Star Wars memorabilia to your collection, there is also a Lego BD-1 model coming out later this year.

Meanwhile, following a series of leaks, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was officially unveiled in May with a new trailer (which you can see above). Now, rumors suggest we could be getting our hands on Cal’s next outing as soon as March 2023.

The game will pick up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and see protagonist Cal ensuring he always stays one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit. All the while, he will”[continue] to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy.”

Jedi: Survivor is one of three star Wars projects currently in development at Respawn, the others being a Star Wars strategy game in collaboration with Bit Reactor (a studio made up of ex-Firaxis veterans), and a mysterious new Star Wars FPS.