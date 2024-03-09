WWhen is a place considered abandoned? Or as wild? What if no one really lives there anymore? Or what if there are no more human traces? The Scottish essayist Cal Flyn asks these questions in her book “Abandoned Places” and then looks at them from a surprising perspective.

She traveled to twelve different places for her research, places that are generally considered deserted, although some of them – even Chernobyl – remain sparsely inhabited. She explored areas of land from which people had to flee due to wars or disasters so that nature could slowly reclaim them. And she visited former industrial sites like Detroit, which after their heyday were more like ruins than cities. This shows why the question about wilderness is so difficult to answer.

Take Swona, for example, a small island off the coast of Scotland. The last residents left the island in the 1970s, but their cows remained and have been multiplying for around fifty years. Does that make them “wild”? Or is that the wrong term for an animal whose thousands of years of domestication have now been written into its DNA? Should we perhaps not ask the question at all, because our longing for the wild, the original, is already part of the problem?

The greatest biodiversity per square meter

Flynn has a clear position on this. Their stories “are about renewal, not restoration.” She believes that every human intervention, no matter how well-intentioned it may be, such as the fight against invasive species or the attempt to repair other man-made damage, ultimately remains just that: an intervention. Which, when things go badly, causes new damage.



Because hardly anything has a more negative impact on nature than the presence of humans. There is debate in science about how harmful the radiation from Chernobyl still is for the animals and plants in the area. Nevertheless, many researchers now believe: “Although the radiation is not good for them, the benefits of the absence of humans outweigh the damage.” The British environmentalist and scientist James Lovelock even suggested storing nuclear waste in the rainforest in order to save it, the rainforest , “to protect from destruction by greedy investors.”







The place in Great Britain where you can find the most biodiversity per square meter is not a seemingly pristine forest or a lovingly landscaped park, but a former industrial site. It is these abandoned, not necessarily original places that Flyn is particularly interested in: precisely because most other people don't do that and stay away from them.

Give hope without trivializing

Flyn advocates for a new way of looking at our surroundings, for not allowing ourselves to be lulled by aesthetic ideas: “To go to an abandoned mine, a tailings dump, a quarry, a parking lot or an oil terminal and to recognize in it the newly created wonder of nature is admittedly not easy. But in these ecologically tense times it is worth cultivating this perspective.”

It is true that this sense of the wonders of flora and fauna sometimes turns into kitsch (“Every breath, every sip is full of potential. In a handful of nothing lies the seed for everything”). But because of the sometimes curious facts that Flyn presents, it is above all instructive and refreshing.

But therein lies a problem. Because Flyn walks a fine line: she wants to give hope, but not trivialize it. What's not easy is when she emphasizes that new life is emerging even in the most battered places on earth. On the other hand, at the Salton Sea in California (here again not without pathos), Flyn gets “a premonition of the end of the world, of the dawn of the age of dust”. According to the author, nature's potential to reclaim habitats even under the most adverse circumstances should not lead to a relaxed outlook on the future, but rather to exercise more consideration.







Cal Flynn: “Abandoned Places.” Ends and beginnings in a deserted world. Translated from English by Milena Adam. Matthes & Seitz Verlag, Berlin 2023. 244 pages, illustrations, hardcover, €34.