Cakes | Three wonderful coffee cakes that always work – one stays good even for several days

At the weekend, there is time to bake in peace. With these instructions, you are guaranteed to charm the guests at the coffee table.

From the pearls of Helsingin Sanomat’s recipe archive, we put together cakes suitable for the coffee table, which are also easy to prepare.

One of them is the olive oil and lemon cake, which can be prepared easily and in 45 minutes. This cake is particularly charming with the juiciness brought by the olive oil, the generous lemon flavor and the wonderfully caramelized surface. This cake is also suitable for those who do not like very sweet treats.

Lemon cake can become your new go-to cake that works whenever you need something delicious to offer. Others may need something like custard or ice cream on the side of this cake, but those who like moderate sweetness don’t need anything else. You can make the lemon cake in advance, because it tasted really good the next day as well.

The amazing almond queen cake is ready in an hour and stays juicy in the fridge for several days. Frozen berries also go well with the cake.

The third coffee cake is a downright savior if there are blackened bananas on the table. It’s the perfect reason to bake a banana-chocolate cake and invite for coffee.

Olive oil lemon cake

12 pieces

preparation time 45 min

2 dl sugar

2 dl wheat flour

1 dl almond powder

1 teaspoon of baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1½ dl mild olive oil

1½ dl plain yogurt (2% fat)

½ dl lemon juice

2 teaspoons of finely grated lemon peel

1 egg

For the pan:

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 dl almond powder

For surface: powdered sugar

■ Preheat the oven to 175 degrees. Pinch the baking paper between the bottom and the edge of a springform pan (diameter 20 cm). Grease the edges of the pan with olive oil and flour them with almond powder.

■ Mix sugar, flour, almond powder, baking powder, soda and salt together in a bowl.

■ In another bowl, mix the oil, yogurt, grated lemon juice and zest, and egg with a mixer. Pour the mixture into the dry ingredients and mix with a wooden fork until smooth.

■ Pour the batter into the pan and cook on the lowest level of the oven for about 35 minutes, until the surface of the cake is lightly toasted.

■ Remove the cake from the pan when it has cooled slightly. Allow to cool and decorate with powdered sugar.

Recipe: Emilia Kolari

Almond Queen Cake

10 servings

Preparation time 60 minutes

150 g of butter

1½ dl sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla sugar

3 eggs

150 g of almond powder

1 dl wheat flour

1½ tsp baking powder

a total of 3 dl raspberries and blueberries

1 tablespoon of potato flour, if you use frozen berries

For the surface: slivered almonds

■ Beat room temperature butter and sugars until fluffy either with an electric mixer or in a stand mixer.

■ Add the eggs one at a time, whisking all the time.

■ Add the almond powder and mix gently.

■ Mix the baking powder with the flour and carefully add the flour to the dough with the help of a rolling pin.

■ Finally, mix in the berries as well. If you use frozen berries, roll them in potato flour before adding them to the dough.

■ Pour the dough into a greased loose-bottomed pie pan (diameter 25 cm). You can also bake the cake in a regular glass pie dish, in which case it is also worth serving directly from the dish. Sprinkle almond flakes on top.

■ Bake the cake in a 175-degree oven for 30-40 minutes or until the cake feels firm in the middle.

Recipe: Kaisa Johansson

Banana chocolate cake

10 will return

preparation time 20 min + 8 h for frying and equalization

3 ripe, medium bananas

200 g room temperature butter

2 dl sugar

3 eggs

4 dl wheat flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

2 teaspoons of vanilla sugar

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

100 g grated milk or dark chocolate

■ Peel the bananas, grind to a puree.

■ Whip the butter and sugar. Add the eggs one by one while beating. Also add banana puree.

■ Combine the dry ingredients together. Take about 1 dl of the flour mixture separately and mix the chocolate pieces into it. Mix both flour mixtures with the other ingredients.

■ Pour the batter into a cake pan with a capacity of about 2 liters. Bake on the lower level of the oven at 175 degrees for 50 minutes or until the cake is cooked.

■ Let the cake cool in its pan for 15 minutes. Invert the cake, but leave the pan on. The cake is at its best when it is allowed to sit overnight until the next day. Serve the cake as it is, with whipped cream or ice cream. If you want, you can pour kinuski sauce or melted dark chocolate over the cake.

Tip: Use ripe bananas with black spots on the skin for the cake. If you want, you can add 1 dl of crushed nuts to the dough.

Recipe: Sanna Kekäläinen

