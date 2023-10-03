The American chain of Club format stores founded by Sam Walton, operating through Walmart with presence in various countries, such as the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, China and Puerto Rico, seeks to stand out by placing low prices, discounts and sales in its wide variety of products.

Given this, yesterday a video was spread on the TikTok social network that has not stopped giving people something to talk about due to the impression of resellers by taking advantage of Sam’s Club’s last minute offer.

Sam’s Club has built an enviable reputation thanks to its commitment to quality, product variety and customer satisfaction by offering promotions for businesses, in addition to a wide variety of technology products, such as computers, white goods, appliances. , video games, cell phones, screens, and more items.

When browsing the Sam’s Club website or physical stores you can find discounts on its variety of department stores, however, the ‘@estrellarom28’ account made an impact by sharing how resellers took advantage of a last minute offer at a branch.

What products did resellers want at Sam’s Club?

The company that stands out by offering discounts and special offers on a wide variety of products, allowing you to save while shopping to its customers with current membership, impacted by placing last minute sales.

During the viral video, Sherlyne Román toured a Sam’s Club store located in Cuernavaca, she announced that the company had last minute offers, which were boxes of coffee for only 50 pesos, therefore, the resellers they started to Purchase several boxes to take advantage of and thus save.

Given the scene where Sam’s Club customers were shown purchasing coffee from various brands, Internet users immediately showed up because they wanted to take advantage of the offer that is only available for a short time.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products