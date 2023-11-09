Cakes | One ingredient makes this Father’s Day mud cake irresistible

This luscious chocolate and licorice-flavored cake is so delicious that there’s hardly a crumb left over. It’s easy to prepare for the Father’s Day coffee table or any end-of-the-year celebration.
Here is a cake that always works and is irresistibly good. It’s a classic mud cake, which gets even more good taste from the licorice toffee frosting.
Berries are sufficient for decoration, which also complement the taste of the cake.
Mud cake it’s not difficult to prepare, but it should be done the day before the coffee gatherings, because it needs a lot of time. When the cake is baked the day before, it has time to rest in peace, and the work steps are not rushed.
However, if you make the cake on the same day as it is served, you should start well in advance, because it takes a total of several hours for the cake to cool down and set in the refrigerator.
This cake should be refrigerator cold when it is brought to the table.
Licorice mud cake
10 servings
Preparation time 40 minutes + cooling and setting for 5 hours
200 g of dark chocolate
200 g of butter
4 eggs
2 dl sugar
2 1/2 dl wheat flour
1 teaspoon of baking powder
Frosting
50 g of dark chocolate
3 Kick licorice toffee bars (total 27 g) or 28 g for example Silver toffee
2 tablespoons of whipped cream
50 g room temperature butter
Ornamentation
plenty of berries (for example raspberries)
1. Heat the oven to 200 degrees. Line the bottom of a springform pan (Ø approx. 24 cm) with baking paper. Make sure the eggs are at room temperature.
2. Grind 200 g of chocolate. Melt the butter in a saucepan, add the chocolate and let it melt over low heat. Mix and let cool to room temperature.
3. Whip the eggs and sugar with an electric mixer. Stir in the butter-chocolate mixture.
4. Mix wheat flour and baking powder together. Carefully mix the flour mixture into the other ingredients. Pour the batter into the pan. Cook on the lower level of the oven for about 20 minutes. Test the doneness of the cake with a toothpick after 15 minutes of baking. The inside of the cake should be slightly loose, as it will solidify a little when it cools down. The baking time depends on the power of the oven and the size of the pan.
5. Let the cake cool down to room temperature first. Then cover the pan with plastic wrap and put it in the fridge for at least 2 hours.
6. Make the frosting. Raw chocolate. Chop the licorice toffees. Boil the cream in a saucepan. Add the licorice toffees to the cream and melt them over low heat while stirring. Take the pot off the stove. Add chocolate and butter. Stir until they melt.
7. Remove the cake from the pan. Spread the frosting on the cake. Transfer to the refrigerator for 2 hours.
8. Serve the cake chilled in the refrigerator with the berries.
Recipe: Sanna Kekäläinen
