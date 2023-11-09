Cakes | One ingredient makes this Father’s Day mud cake irresistible

This luscious chocolate and licorice-flavored cake is so delicious that there’s hardly a crumb left over. It’s easy to prepare for the Father’s Day coffee table or any end-of-the-year celebration.

Here is a cake that always works and is irresistibly good. It’s a classic mud cake, which gets even more good taste from the licorice toffee frosting.

Berries are sufficient for decoration, which also complement the taste of the cake.

Mud cake it’s not difficult to prepare, but it should be done the day before the coffee gatherings, because it needs a lot of time. When the cake is baked the day before, it has time to rest in peace, and the work steps are not rushed.

However, if you make the cake on the same day as it is served, you should start well in advance, because it takes a total of several hours for the cake to cool down and set in the refrigerator.

This cake should be refrigerator cold when it is brought to the table.