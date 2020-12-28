Despite the epidemic, the year 2020 has been very interesting for the foodies. The diverse food trends that have been popular among people this year are evidence. But in addition to making a balance between cooking, working from home and household chores, people also adopted some recipes. This helped them to make fast without using too much utensils and ignoring the pressure of their work. As a result, the mug recipe became very popular this year.

Mug Cake: Baking enthusiasts introduced us to various mug cake recipes or baking cakes in coffee mugs. The trouble of preparing to be ground in the pot and the hassle of shifting to the baking tray was relieved. Owen-free mug cake can be easily prepared in microwave or pan and it takes hardly five minutes to prepare. Here are some lists of easy mug recipes.

चॉकलेट चिप कूकी: केक अलावा, आप बाधा रहित चॉकलेट चिप कूकी को किसी मग में भी सेंक सकते हैं. इसके लिए आपको आसानी से मुहैया सामग्री की जरूरत होगी जिसको आप प्याला और माइक्रोवेव में सिर्फ एक मिनट कर सकें.



मग में पास्ता: फटाफट रेसिपी के प्रकार में इस साल हमने जो कुछ सीखा, उसमें मग में पास्ता भी है. मग में पास्ता ने निश्चित रूप से हमारा ध्यान खींचने में सफल रहा और इसको पकाने में सिर्फ पांच मिनट लगता है. उबालने से लेकर सजावट तक, तमाम प्रक्रिया को सिर्फ एक माइक्रोवेव-सुरक्षित मग में पूरा किया जा सकता है. यहां आपको मग में पास्ता बनाने की रेसिपी बताई जा रही है.

मग में पिज्जा: पिज्जा के शौकीन लोगों के लिए यहां देसी पिज्जा पर हाथ आजमाने का एक मौका है. ऑर्डर देते वक्त सुरक्षा एहतियात की चिंता किए बिना प्रयोग कर सकते हैं. सिर्फ चार मिनट में मग में पिज्जा में बनाने के लिए रेसिपी जानें.



Know what digital detox is, how it affects our physical and mental health?

Diabetes: Blood sugar hollows the body like a termite, but controlling it in your hands

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index (BMI)

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator