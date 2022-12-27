The moped is presented in a second limited edition: the color is the same seen on the Polestar 6, the electric convertible still concept car of the Swedish brand. The price? 5,300 euros

Without a doubt, Cake is one of the innovative brands that are appearing on the European public at large and that want to win the consensus of the people in terms of urban mobility. The Swedish company is engaged in the creation of mopeds and electric motorcycles with a minimal design that cannot be more minimal (in practice there is only the frame). Between scooters like Makka or real off-road motorcycles like the very recent Bukk, among other things that sold out in a short time, Cake's offer is getting wider and wider visibly. So much so that from the latest collaboration with Polestar, another Swedish company that makes 100% electric vehicles but with four wheels, Cake Makka Polestar edition was born, a limited edition of the moped.

Cake Makka Polestar edition — The Cake Makka electric scooter is embellished with the Sky Blue shade, the same color seen in the summer of 2022 on the Polestar 6, the concept that anticipates the electric convertible that will arrive in 2026. To tell the truth, it is not the first time that the two companies collaborate: the first limited series of Cake Makka Polestar edition, launched in 2021 and gone sold out, wore a dull white shade. Now the tint becomes sky-colored and adds a removable rear rack to be used for better transport of goods, adaptable to various configurations such as boxes, racks and more, making the commuter electric even more flexible. And for absolute comfort at the rear there is an Ohlins monoshock.

Cake Makka Polestar edition has a power of 4.89 HP and can reach a maximum speed of 45 km/h: it can therefore be driven at the age of 14 or, more generally, with an AM licence. There are two driving modes, one of which has the intention of preserving the battery (removable and 1.5 kWh) for a greater range, estimated at about 50 km. The 70 kg moped is sold and delivered by Cake, but the limited edition Polestar is only available in some countries (including Italy) via the online shop of the automotive brand. The price is 5,300 euros.