There cake for the cat celebrating birthday has been around the world, thanks to photo posted online that they literally have conquered the network. Because it’s easy to say: I want a personalized dessert to celebrate an important day like that of one’s birth. But here we are talking about a real masterpiece for this adorable kitty.

On February 5th, Cris Mascarenhaswho lives in Pelotas, a municipality in Brazil in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, part of the Southeast Rio-Grandense mesoregion and the micro-region of Pelotas, has decided to share online some photos that have traveled around the world.

His protagonist kitten named Tom, which that day celebrated 2 years of life. For the occasion, they made him a special cake and published the shots of the party in a Facebook group dedicated to those who love cats. And everyone literally went out of their minds!

The woman wanted to tell how happy she is to be able to share her life in and her home with that adorable little creature. She was chosen, among so many people in the world, to be able to take care of such a perfect creature.

I am the mother of such a sweet, so affectionate, so friendly, so perfect kitty.

This is the comment of the Tom’s human mom who has decided to publish online the shots of the cat posing in front of his birthday cake. Which is the same as it is.

The cat cake is personalized and just perfect – just like little Tom

The decoration of the cake is the same as Tom’s face, with the same color as his coat. A homage to a cat which conquered everyone in the group, with thousands of likes, comments and lots of shares. The woman then added: