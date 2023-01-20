Home page World

From: Momir Takac

A stupid action with a wedding cake became a man’s undoing (symbol image). © IMAGO/Rene Traut

A woman wants to get divorced just one day after the wedding because the groom let himself be carried away to a stupid action.

Munich – When it comes to marriages, there are some customs and customs that are supposed to bring happiness to the newlyweds. About feeding each other the wedding cake. Also standard is the joint cutting of the cake, which is supposed to symbolize the beginning of a new life together.

In the US there also seems to be a practice that to smear cake on your face. There are always cakes thrown at people you don’t like, but do this to your partner on the most beautiful day of your life? This seems to have happened to one couple, but it was far from funny. The bride shared her story on the social media platform Reddit and hoped for advice from the community.

At the wedding, the groom puts his bride’s head in the cake: the next day she wants a divorce

Before Christmas she married her boyfriend. Actually, she said, she never cared about marriage. But when her boyfriend suggested it, she agreed. But she had one condition: her future husband, who must have liked to joke, wasn’t allowed to smear cake on her face or dip her head in it. The woman explained that she suffered from panic attacks after a car accident.

At the wedding it happened: the groom couldn’t resist, grabbed his wife by the back of his head and pressed her head into the cake. Apparently a planned action, because the man had bought cupcakes as a replacement. The bride was “absolutely panicky” at the moment. She then left the party and revealed to her husband the next day that she wanted a divorce. She must have been as unhappy as a woman who is running before TV cameras married the man who left her on their honeymoon.

Head buried in wedding cake: friends of the bride make her ponder

Now she's in a quandary, wondering if she's overreacting. Friends and acquaintances advised her to give the man a second chance. The community sees it differently. Most of the comments condemn the man's behavior, since the woman even stated as a condition that this should not happen.