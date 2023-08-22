The arrival of the Spaniard from Celta Vigo who wants to study the contract well has been postponed: decisive hours for the negotiation

Maurice Nicita – Naples

Still the last piece is to fit. And it still takes time for Gabri Veiga to become a Napoli player. A purchase that, if it becomes official, will be a hit on the high-level market for Napoli, and not just because it’s a deal worth almost forty million. We are talking about a true talent of international football. But we still have to wait, because De Laurentiis’ contracts – borrowed from Filmauro – are long and complex. And Celta Vigo wants to see clearly before signing all the stipulated clauses.

yellow — A mystery was born because Gabri did not get on the flight that yesterday was supposed to take him to Rome, where he would have undergone his medical today. The next few hours will serve to understand what turn the deal will take, if problems arise that will blow up the agreement. But until Sunday at least the will of the three parties all converged in a single direction. And therefore optimism can prevail, knowing that Napoli’s negotiations are often long and complex.

With the Spaniard, Rudi Garcia's midfield potential is even stronger than the one who won the Scudetto. Because to the starters Anguissa-Lobotka-Zielinski, a real second trident for the effectiveness demonstrated throughout the season, we add the confirmation of Elmas, also capable of playing offensive winger and who brought in a haul of six goals in the league , standing on the podium behind Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia. In the title season, the squad was completed in this sector by Ndombele, Demme and Gaetano. The Frenchman has returned to Tottenham while the German and the Neapolitan are destined to leave, with various formulas (we talk about this in the piece below, ed). However, a midfield with Veiga and Cajuste as well as being younger gives a greater sense of completeness for the characteristics of the individuals. Which in the end marry in a more convincing way, even with respect – precisely – to the team that won the Scudetto.

The Slovak playmaker, extraordinary in dictating times, arrived particularly tired at the end of the season, having played all the games. What is in doubt here is not the centrality of his role – even if the long ball is used more with Garcia – but his lucidity in the most important matches. Last year Demme, due to various injuries and also technical-tactical problems, was not an alternative in the end. The German was even out of the Champions League list and in fact the Slovak went on alone. Now the perspective looks different and Cajuste seems to have the characteristics and physicality to fill the role. Having said that Garcia has also shown another possibility, when in the running the team will have to defend. Insert a central defender in the midfield, Ostigard for the Slovakian on Saturday, to ensure greater coverage without the need to switch to a three-man defense.

A high-profile alternative that could instead become Jens Cajuste, a Swede who arrived from France. The debut of the new signing was marked by the error in the penalty action, but this is not the time to issue judgments from cassation. We are talking about a big boy of a certain weight and who has yet to find greater speed of action. Because being on the pitch and in certain movements off the ball you can see that the player is there and Garcia certainly wants to make him an excellent alternative, both as a midfielder but also as a substitute for Lobotka because the Swede knows how to stay in the middle. All you need is a little patience and the French coach certainly doesn't lack experience to manage the introduction and growth of this big boy who has begun to give his first kicks in China.

zielinski — The Gabri Veiga piece, as soon as the negotiations are concluded, will be perfect to have a level alternative for Piotr Zieliniski. The young Spaniard doesn’t have the same characteristics as the more experienced Pole, but both know how to become added forwards by exploiting speed and technique. With one of the two on the pitch (or both) you can also opt for the 4-2-3-1 because they are also effective as a sub striker. And let’s not forget Elmas, who is practically capable of doing his best in any role. Difficult to find fault with this midfield.