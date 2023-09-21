Product costs R$3 per employee per month and promises to integrate employee data into a single platform

A Cashew will launch a new service focused on small businesses: a virtual HR (Human Resources) platform to track an employee’s journey from hiring. The company said it had invested R$3 million in the new product, called Caju Ciclos, which will be available from Monday (September 25, 2023).

The new platform works on the SaaS system (acronym in English for software as a service). In this type of tool, the company creates all the technology and the customer uses the service.

Caju Ciclos will cost R$3 per employee per month. Entrepreneurs can get a free trial version before launch. In this case, you must contact us via from this page.

The company says that the advantages of the tool are as follows:

reports – provides employee analytics in a unified way;

registrations – it is possible to archive the data of those who are no longer part of the company with one click;

time optimization – with aggregated documents and information, it becomes easier to reach a new decision;

data protection – the platform claims to place information in an environment safe from leaks.

In the image published on the Caju website, the software interface can be seen. Works on the model dashboard (panel where boxes with information can be dragged to different columns).



Reproduction/Cashew

There are more than 1,000 companies on the Caju Ciclos waiting list. The focus is on those with up to 500.

“We have advanced in our objective of bringing more agility to the daily lives of HR professionals. We know that many of the tasks in the area take up hours that could be used more strategically and we have developed a robust product in-house to help them”said Eduardo del Giglio, CEO of Caju in a statement sent to Entrepreneurial Power. Here is the full text (PDF – kb).

The expectation is that 10% of the company’s monthly revenue will come from the new platform. Caju has 30,000 customers and R$5 billion transacted in 2023.