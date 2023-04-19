The famous national TV series “Al fondo hay sitio” incorporated into its artistic cast two young men from Cajamarca who, night after night, captivate with their participation as members of the famous Group 6, which Joel Gonzales (Erick Elera) tries to join, but without luck. Ian Portal Navarrete and Jhonny Alonso Cruz Noriega have taken an important step in their artistic career and demonstrate their Knowledge of singing and acting.

The producers of “At the bottom there is room” in season 10 they decided to strengthen the story with scenes of singing and art, in such a way that a group of invited actors was formed to give life to a cumbia orchestra because it is one of the musical genres with which the Peruvian identifies.

In this way, the group 6which makes up Ian and Johnnywho through their social networks proudly affirm that they are from Cajamarca and who have the opportunity to teach their artistic qualities in a highly tuned production and in prime time.

Proud of Cajamarca

“Very happy for this opportunity, definitely an honor to be part of such a fun group and musical in my favorite series, totally a dream. Get hooked on ‘At the bottom there is room‘”, wrote Johnny Alonso Cruz on their social networks. The interpreter was born in the province of San Ignacio and ventured into music. He has a music video titled “You Ignore Me,” which appears on YouTube.

For his part, Ian Portal, with studies of acting, singing and languages ​​in the city of Lima, he is the son of Arturo Portal Marin and Carmen Navarrete. It was known that in recent months she has obtained leading roles and directed plays with renowned actors. Although this does not mean that he forgets the affection for cajamarcasince in his posts on his official Facebook account he always keeps in mind the land where he was born.

Also, it is known that the artist, who claims to be a cultural manager and a singer of all music, appeared in some programs such as the “Hall of Fame”. The truth is that both Cajamarquinos, with their charisma and talentThey win the love of the audience.

In the following chapters of “At the bottom there is room”, which is broadcast at 8.40 pm by América Televisión, it will be known if Group 6, which has already humiliated Joel Gonzales, accepts “Niño Pez” or it will only remain as a dream for Charo’s son the fact of being part of this orchestra. The truth is Ian and Johnny add many fans.

