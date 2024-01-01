Cajamarca will celebrate in style the 170th anniversary of the departmental independence feat with a serenade that includes the presentation of 10 artists and groups on stage, among which stand out The Villacorta and the Caribbean people of Guadalupe. In this note you know all the details of the festival and the protocol events that the provincial municipality has prepared for Cajamarca residents and tourists.

What groups will be in the serenade to Cajamarca?

In total, 10 groups will be present at the Cajamarca anniversary serenade, according to information from the provincial municipality. According to the schedule, the activities are scheduled for this Tuesday, January 2, from 12:00 p.m. Among the most notable groups are The Alegres of Bambamarca, the Villacorta and the Caribeños of Guadalupe. This last group, precisely, will be in charge of closing the festival at 1:00 am on January 3.

Photo: MPC

What streets will close for the serenade for the anniversary of Cajamarca?

Citizens in general and drivers should take into account the closure of several streets for the development of the serenade for the anniversary of Cajamarca. The restrictions will begin at 12:00 on January 2 until 3:00 am on January 3.

Photo: MPC

Parade for the 170th anniversary of the independence feat of Cajamarca

The formal events and the parade for the feat of independence of Cajamarca will take place on Wednesday, January 3, from 8:00 am. The main authorities will participate in the events and Te Deum Mass.

Given these activities, the Provincial Municipality of Cajamarca reported that various streets will be closed to traffic from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm