The rapporteur for the new fiscal framework, Deputy Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA), stated that there is an expectation that the report on the matter will be presented by next Wednesday, the 10th. After meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, the congressman said that the suggested proposals were well received by the head of the economic team.

“The proposals presented by me and by our technical team were well evaluated, including by the minister who offered to discuss the changes with the government teams”, said Cajado in a press release. He met with Haddad and with the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to present the initial draft of the “new Sustainable Fiscal Regime”.

Cajado also met with the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, to explain the central ideas that will guide the elaboration of the report. Next week, he is going to hold a new round of meetings with the main representatives of the Chamber.