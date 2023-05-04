Deputy met with Haddad, Lira and Tebet to present initial draft and is preparing a new round of adjustments next week

The rapporteur for the fiscal framework in the Chamber, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), said this Wednesday (May 3, 2023) that it should present the final report on the rule that will replace the spending cap next Wednesday (May 10).

On this 4th, he met with ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance) and Simone Tebet (Planning) and with the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to present an initial draft of the report.

According to the deputy, the initial proposal was well received, especially by Haddad, who has already offered to discuss the changes in the original text with the government teams.

Cajado also said that he is articulating a new round of adjustments to the text with the leaders of the main benches of the Chamber starting next week.

As anticipated by Power360, the vote on the fiscal milestone should be held on May 16. The expectation is that the PLP (Supplementary Bill) will be approved with more than 308 votes.

Initially scheduled for May 10, the vote was postponed due to disagreements between economic sectors and Lira’s trip to New York, in the United States.

The president of the Chamber left this 4th (3.may) for a series of appointments in the North American city. His return to Brazil is scheduled for next Wednesday (May 10).

With that, the possibility of appreciating the text before May 16th is negligible, since Lira arrives in the country in the middle to the end of the week ending on May 13th.