05/17/2023 – 21:51

The rapporteur for the fiscal framework in the Chamber, Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA), told GloboNews that he believes that the PT, of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will support the merits of the proposal, to be voted on next week. This Wednesday, the 17th, the entire party of the acronym voted for the urgency of the project, which accelerates its processing, but parties to the left of the governing base, such as PSOL and Rede, voted against it.

The day before yesterday, the national president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said that the party would support the fiscal rule proposed by the government and that she believes that there may be a project that does not “disfigure” the initial idea. Sectors of the acronym criticized the text of the framework, put together by the team of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

“I believe that the PT’s support will remain on the merits of the matter”, said Cajado.

The deputy was not opposed to amendments to the project, but considered that to be included they need to be submitted to the college of leaders and the government. “If you amend to improve and perfect, I will have no problem accepting it”, he said.

Cajado also noted that, despite the elastic score (367 votes in favor of urgency and 102 against), the government still has no base in the Chamber. "This project is outside the direct interest of the government, we are making a law for the country", he said. "I believe that the government, if it effectively has an organized base, will not have many problems and difficulties in voting."
























